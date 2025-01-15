Left Menu

Expired Medications Trigger West Bengal Hospital Crisis

The West Bengal CID interrogated medical staff at a state-run hospital following a woman's death and others becoming critically ill after childbirth, allegedly due to expired intravenous fluid. An investigation is ongoing with preliminary findings suggesting human error and other medicinal side effects.

Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2025 00:03 IST
  • India

The West Bengal CID has launched an investigation into a tragic incident at a state-run hospital where one woman died and three more became critically ill after childbirth. This tragic event, reported by officials, is believed to have been caused by the administration of allegedly expired intravenous fluid.

The investigative team questioned several medical personnel, including a senior doctor, resident medical officer (RMO), and junior medics at Medinipur Medical College and Hospital in Paschim Medinipore district, where the incident took place. A senior official confirmed that the officers examined all aspects of the surgeries carried out by post-graduate trainees and discussed the RMO's treatment directives and absence that night.

The health department has responded by identifying additional suspect medicines from West Bengal Pharmaceutical, advising against their use in state hospitals. A 13-member committee has also been appointed to investigate the matter, with early reports pointing towards human error and side effects from other medications as possible causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

