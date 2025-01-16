Left Menu

Mystery Illness Unveils Tragedy in Budhal Village

An unexplained illness in Budhal village, Rajouri district, has resulted in 15 fatalities and a child in critical condition. The Jammu and Kashmir government is closely monitoring the situation, and a Special Investigation Team is probing the incidents. Initial studies suggest the cause is not communicable.

An unexplained illness in Budhal village, Rajouri district, is under close scrutiny as it has claimed 15 lives, leaving one child critically ill, authorities have reported.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched an in-depth probe, forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate these tragic deaths. Officials emphasized that rigorous sample analysis and ongoing investigations suggest the source is neither bacterial nor viral, ruling out a communicable disease.

Top labs across India have been involved in testing, confirming that samples show no viral or bacteriological presence. The government is determined to find the root cause of the tragedy, deploying teams for food and water testing, medical camps, and detailed screenings in the affected areas.

