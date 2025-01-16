Left Menu

Doctors Suspended in Midnapore Medical Tragedy

The West Bengal government suspended 12 doctors from Midnapore Medical College for negligence after the death of a woman and four others falling ill. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family, and an ongoing CID investigation following reports of expired intravenous fluid administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:06 IST
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has taken action against 12 doctors from Midnapore Medical College, suspending them for negligence in a case involving the death of a woman and critical illness of four others.

The incident, which allegedly involved the administration of 'expired' intravenous fluids, has prompted a serious response from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She announced a compensation package of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased woman's family and a government job offer.

An investigation is ongoing, with the CID ready to file an FIR against the implicated medical professionals. A 13-member committee was formed to probe the allegations, according to Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

