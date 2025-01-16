Nutritional Support's Role in Combating Tuberculosis Mortality

A recent study has underscored the potential impact of providing nutritional support to households with members undergoing tuberculosis treatment. By reaching just half of these households, researchers found a possible reduction of TB-related deaths by 4.5 per cent and disease incidents by 2.2 per cent by 2035.

Published in The Lancet Global Health, the study, including contributions from the Indian Council of Medical Research, highlighted that nearly 3.6 lakh deaths and 8.8 lakh TB cases could be prevented. Implementing this intervention would entail treating 24 households to avert one death and 10 households for one case prevention.

The intervention, while carrying an additional cost of USD 1,349 million to the health system, presents a promising economic benefit, yielding USD 167 per averted disability-adjusted life-year. This study reinforces the link between undernutrition and high TB incidence, suggesting a focus on nutritionally deprived regions for maximum impact.

