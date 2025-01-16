Left Menu

Nutritional Support's Role in Combating Tuberculosis Mortality

A study highlights how providing half of households with nutritional support during tuberculosis treatment could prevent significant TB-related deaths and cases by 2035. Research indicates that strategic nutritional interventions, although costly, offer considerable health benefits and substantial economic returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:01 IST
A recent study has underscored the potential impact of providing nutritional support to households with members undergoing tuberculosis treatment. By reaching just half of these households, researchers found a possible reduction of TB-related deaths by 4.5 per cent and disease incidents by 2.2 per cent by 2035.

Published in The Lancet Global Health, the study, including contributions from the Indian Council of Medical Research, highlighted that nearly 3.6 lakh deaths and 8.8 lakh TB cases could be prevented. Implementing this intervention would entail treating 24 households to avert one death and 10 households for one case prevention.

The intervention, while carrying an additional cost of USD 1,349 million to the health system, presents a promising economic benefit, yielding USD 167 per averted disability-adjusted life-year. This study reinforces the link between undernutrition and high TB incidence, suggesting a focus on nutritionally deprived regions for maximum impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

