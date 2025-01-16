Left Menu

Negligence in Midnapore Hospital: Tragedy Sparks Massive Suspension

The West Bengal government suspended 12 doctors from Midnapore Medical College after a woman's death and others falling ill due to 'expired' IV fluid. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation, demanded accountability, and emphasized installing CCTV cameras in hospitals, stressing the importance of adherence to protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has taken decisive action following a tragic incident at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, suspending 12 doctors for alleged negligence. This comes after a woman's death and four others falling critically ill, reportedly due to the administration of 'expired' intravenous fluid.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the incident and announced a compensation package for the deceased woman's family, alongside a government job. Criticizing the failure of medical protocols, Banerjee declared the suspensions after consulting reports from the CID and an expert committee, which clearly identified negligence among the medical staff.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has called for the installation of CCTV cameras in state-run hospital operation theaters, stressing accountability and the need for senior doctors to fulfill their duties responsibly throughout their shifts.

