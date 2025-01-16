Punjab Doctors Resume Agitation Over Unmet Demands

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has announced a resumption of its service suspension from January 20. This decision stems from the Punjab government's failure to address longstanding demands.

PCMSA representatives, including president Dr. Akhil Sarin, express dissatisfaction with the slow progress on assurances given by the government. Around 2,500 doctors will renew their protests, calling for improved working conditions and increased security measures.

Despite detailed health department proposals for rectifying recruitment and security issues, no government notifications have been made. The association emphasizes the need for immediate action to uphold commitments to public healthcare in Punjab.

