Punjab Doctors Resume Agitation Over Unmet Demands

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association plans to resume its suspension of services on January 20 due to unresolved demands. They seek better security, improved working conditions, and timely government notifications. Despite health department efforts, no notifications have been issued, sparking renewed agitation among 2,500 doctors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:35 IST
Punjab Doctors Resume Agitation Over Unmet Demands
The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has announced a resumption of its service suspension from January 20. This decision stems from the Punjab government's failure to address longstanding demands.

PCMSA representatives, including president Dr. Akhil Sarin, express dissatisfaction with the slow progress on assurances given by the government. Around 2,500 doctors will renew their protests, calling for improved working conditions and increased security measures.

Despite detailed health department proposals for rectifying recruitment and security issues, no government notifications have been made. The association emphasizes the need for immediate action to uphold commitments to public healthcare in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

