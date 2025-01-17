Left Menu

Mega Merger in the Mining World: Rio Tinto and Glencore

Rio Tinto and Glencore are considering a merger that could create the largest iron ore mining company globally, valued at around $158 billion. Previously in 2014, Rio Tinto rejected a similar offer from Glencore. Both companies have not commented on the current talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 01:14 IST
Mega Merger in the Mining World: Rio Tinto and Glencore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The mining industry could witness a seismic shift as Rio Tinto and Glencore engage in early-stage merger talks. According to Bloomberg News, sources close to the situation suggest the move could result in the largest merger in the industry's history, boasting a market value of approximately $158 billion.

This valuation would propel the combined entity past current leader BHP, valued at $126 billion. Despite the potential implications, both Rio Tinto and Glencore have remained tight-lipped, choosing not to comment on the ongoing discussions.

This isn't the first instance of merger discussions between the two powerhouses. In 2014, Rio Tinto turned down a merger proposition from Glencore, which would have then positioned the merged company as the world's top miner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025