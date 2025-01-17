China's Population Decline: A Looming Crisis
China faces a population decrease for the third year, with deaths surpassing births. Experts predict worsening demographic challenges for the second-largest economy. The one-child policy, urban migration, and rising eldercare costs are contributing factors. A brief marriage surge in 2023 offered only a temporary birth rate rebound.
China's population recorded a continued decline for the third consecutive year in 2024, raising concerns about demographic challenges in the world's second-largest economy.
The National Bureau of Statistics reported a reduction of 1.39 million people to 1.408 billion, exacerbating fears over an aging workforce and increasing eldercare costs.
Factors include the one-child policy, rapid urbanization, and rising costs of having children. A temporary rise in births due to a marriage surge in 2023 is unlikely to reverse the trend, experts warn.
