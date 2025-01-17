China's Population Decline: A Looming Crisis

China's population recorded a continued decline for the third consecutive year in 2024, raising concerns about demographic challenges in the world's second-largest economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported a reduction of 1.39 million people to 1.408 billion, exacerbating fears over an aging workforce and increasing eldercare costs.

Factors include the one-child policy, rapid urbanization, and rising costs of having children. A temporary rise in births due to a marriage surge in 2023 is unlikely to reverse the trend, experts warn.

(With inputs from agencies.)