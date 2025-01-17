Compounded Weight-Loss Drugs: Risks Gone Unnoticed

A recent study indicates that numerous U.S. websites selling compounded versions of popular weight-loss drugs Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly often fail to inform consumers about potential risks associated with these medications.

Researchers reviewed 79 websites and found that more than half did not disclose that their products lack U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. Furthermore, 37% inaccurately suggested FDA approval, and 14% did not clarify they were selling compounded drugs. Ashwin Chetty from Yale University School of Medicine expressed concerns regarding the absence of efficacy and safety verification.

Additionally, approximately 50% of the sites overlooked informing patients about side effects, warnings, and precautions, while 40% exaggerated the drugs' benefits. Outgoing FDA Commissioner Robert Califf voiced concern over the internet compounding industry during a media roundtable. Researchers identified advertising of these drugs in a regulatory 'gray area' and emphasized the need for stricter oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)