Mpox Case Detected in Azerbaijan: Health Officials on Alert
A 22-year-old Azerbaijani citizen tested positive for mpox after returning from a tourist trip abroad. The individual is in isolation receiving hospital treatment. Family members show no signs of the disease. Mpox, a viral infection with flu-like symptoms, is usually mild but can be fatal.
- Country:
- Russia
A confirmed case of mpox has been reported in Azerbaijan, heightening health authorities' alertness. The 22-year-old patient, who recently returned from a trip abroad, is now isolated and receiving medical care.
According to Interfax, the individual had traveled internationally from January 2 to 11 before seeking medical attention in Baku with symptoms including weakness, fever, and a skin rash. Officials have not disclosed the countries visited.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health and TABIB have confirmed that there is no sign of infection among the patient's family members, who remain under observation. The incident comes after a significant mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo prompted a global alert by the WHO in August.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Downplays Flu Outbreak Amidst Concerns
Honda's Surge: 32% Growth in Motorcycle Wholesales
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, arrested: Police.
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, detained: Police.
Kerala and Telangana Vigilant as China Reports Viral Outbreak