Jharkhand Launches 'Shishu Shakti' to Combat Malnutrition among Children

The Jharkhand government has rolled out the distribution of 'Shishu Shakti' packets, an enriched variant of the take-home ration for severely malnourished children, with the intention of eradicating malnutrition from the state.

Launched in the Chakradharpur block of West Singhbhum district by Minister Deepak Birua and Singhbhum MP Joba Majhi, 'Shishu Shakti' is made from local grains, pulses, nuts, and millet. It's designed to provide significant nutritional benefits to children between six months and six years old.

Over the next four months, 397 identified malnourished children will receive the food packets as part of a feasibility test, according to Sameera S, director of the women, child development and social security department. If successful, the initiative may expand across the state, targeting the 3.9 lakh malnourished children in Jharkhand, as revealed by the National Family Health Survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)