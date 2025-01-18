Left Menu

Jharkhand Launches 'Shishu Shakti' to Combat Malnutrition among Children

The Jharkhand government has launched 'Shishu Shakti', a nutrient-rich food packet for malnourished children as a pilot project in Chakradharpur. The program aims to reduce malnutrition in children aged six months to six years. Initial results from 397 children will determine if the project expands statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:12 IST
Jharkhand Launches 'Shishu Shakti' to Combat Malnutrition among Children
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has rolled out the distribution of 'Shishu Shakti' packets, an enriched variant of the take-home ration for severely malnourished children, with the intention of eradicating malnutrition from the state.

Launched in the Chakradharpur block of West Singhbhum district by Minister Deepak Birua and Singhbhum MP Joba Majhi, 'Shishu Shakti' is made from local grains, pulses, nuts, and millet. It's designed to provide significant nutritional benefits to children between six months and six years old.

Over the next four months, 397 identified malnourished children will receive the food packets as part of a feasibility test, according to Sameera S, director of the women, child development and social security department. If successful, the initiative may expand across the state, targeting the 3.9 lakh malnourished children in Jharkhand, as revealed by the National Family Health Survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025