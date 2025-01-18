Left Menu

India Bans Import of Refurbished Medical Devices to Boost Local Industry

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has banned the import of refurbished medical devices, reinforcing India’s commitment to patient safety and strengthening the local industry's growth. This move supports self-reliance and innovation, aligning with 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:05 IST
India Bans Import of Refurbished Medical Devices to Boost Local Industry
In a decisive regulatory move, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has announced a ban on the import of refurbished medical devices. This decision, communicated to the Customs Department, aims to maintain stringent control over the medical device market and ensure patient safety across the nation.

The CDSCO highlighted that the current Medical Devices Rules, 2017, do not accommodate the regulation of refurbished devices. Consequently, no licenses are issued for their import. Industry leaders have welcomed the clarification, noting it as a pivotal step towards fostering India's self-reliance in the medical technology sector.

Prominent figures such as Dr. Sudhir Srivastava and Gaurav Agarwal praised the move, emphasizing that it supports local innovation and aligns with the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. They argue that restricting refurbished imports will protect healthcare quality, encourage domestic manufacturing, and prevent India from becoming a repository for obsolete medical equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

