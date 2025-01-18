Left Menu

Driving Healthcare's Future: A Path Toward 2047

Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasizes India's healthcare progress and urges industry-academia collaboration to enhance services. Addressing the IIMA Healthcare Summit, he highlights achievements like medical infrastructure expansion and generic drug supply. Nadda encourages research-influenced policy suggestions, with a focus on digital health strategies for 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:49 IST
Driving Healthcare's Future: A Path Toward 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda called upon industry and academic sectors to devise a strategic plan for enhancing healthcare services across India.

Speaking at the Healthcare Summit at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, Nadda lauded India's healthcare progress over the past decade, noting the swift growth of the MedTech sector, projected to reach USD 30 billion by 2030.

Nadda praised the expansion of medical infrastructure and initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, illustrating the nation's commitment to accessible healthcare, while urging policymakers to integrate academic research into effective policy interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025