Driving Healthcare's Future: A Path Toward 2047

Union Health Minister J P Nadda called upon industry and academic sectors to devise a strategic plan for enhancing healthcare services across India.

Speaking at the Healthcare Summit at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, Nadda lauded India's healthcare progress over the past decade, noting the swift growth of the MedTech sector, projected to reach USD 30 billion by 2030.

Nadda praised the expansion of medical infrastructure and initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, illustrating the nation's commitment to accessible healthcare, while urging policymakers to integrate academic research into effective policy interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)