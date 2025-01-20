Dr. Kiran Puttappa: Bridging Communities Through Healthcare Innovation

In Perth, Western Australia, Dr. Kiran Puttappa has emerged as a pivotal figure in the healthcare sector, effectively blending his expertise as a family physician, entrepreneur, and community leader.

With roots in Mysore, India, Dr. Puttappa honed his medical skills in the United Kingdom, later relocating permanently to Australia. As the CEO of GP West Group, he oversees an expansive network of primary care centres committed to high-quality healthcare delivery, actively tackling the regional shortage of doctors.

Beyond his medical endeavors, Dr. Puttappa co-founded MediPortal, an AI-driven platform enhancing clinic operations for chronic disease management. His philanthropic efforts and leadership roles within cultural organizations further underline his commitment to societal well-being, earning him widespread recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)