A New Approach to Conquering OCD at Abhasa

Coimbatore, 20th January 2025: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a widespread mental health concern marked by obsessive thoughts and repetitive behaviors. These compulsions often disrupt daily life, but with appropriate treatment and support, individuals can reclaim balance.

Abhasa provides holistic care for OCD, combining Cognitive Behavioural Therapy with relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation. This approach is anchored in addressing both symptoms and underlying causes of OCD, promoting a fulfilling life.

Founder and Managing Director, Ms. Gayathri Arvind, highlights the importance of understanding OCD as a treatable condition. Through genetics and environmental factors, OCD can deeply affect individuals, but with the right treatment, many manage symptoms effectively. Abhasa's comprehensive care, including diet and personalized attention, supports recovery and well-being.

