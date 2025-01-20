A New Approach to Conquering OCD at Abhasa
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition defined by persistent obsessions and compulsions. Abhasa provides holistic treatment for OCD, addressing symptoms with methods like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and relaxation techniques. The emphasis on dietary and overall well-being significantly aids OCD management.
- Country:
- India
Coimbatore, 20th January 2025: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a widespread mental health concern marked by obsessive thoughts and repetitive behaviors. These compulsions often disrupt daily life, but with appropriate treatment and support, individuals can reclaim balance.
Abhasa provides holistic care for OCD, combining Cognitive Behavioural Therapy with relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation. This approach is anchored in addressing both symptoms and underlying causes of OCD, promoting a fulfilling life.
Founder and Managing Director, Ms. Gayathri Arvind, highlights the importance of understanding OCD as a treatable condition. Through genetics and environmental factors, OCD can deeply affect individuals, but with the right treatment, many manage symptoms effectively. Abhasa's comprehensive care, including diet and personalized attention, supports recovery and well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Roundup: Mental Health, Trades, and Celebrated Debuts
How COVID-19 Exposed and Strained the Mental Health of Healthcare Professionals
Tragic Pattern: Second Student Suicide in Kota Highlights Mental Health Crisis
Adani Vidya Mandir Pioneers India's First Mental Health Education Program
Mental Health Controversy: Train Shooter's Case Takes a Turn