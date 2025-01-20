Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds as Gaza Faces Heavy Casualties

A severe humanitarian crisis has emerged in Gaza, with over 47,000 Palestinians killed and more than 111,000 injured in the ongoing Israeli military offensive. The Gaza health ministry reported that 60 people were killed and 62 bodies were recovered over the past 24 hours, highlighting the escalating conflict.

A severe humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza as Israel's military offensive continues to have devastating effects. According to the Gaza health ministry, at least 47,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 111,091 are injured since the conflict began on October 7, 2023.

The ongoing violence has led to a harrowing rise in casualties, with 60 individuals killed and an additional 62 bodies recovered in just the last 24 hours.

The situation highlights the urgent need for international attention and intervention, as the region faces one of its most challenging periods in recent history.

