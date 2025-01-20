Left Menu

Marburg Virus Outbreak Confirmed in Tanzania

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced a confirmed case of the Marburg virus in the country. The diagnosis came after laboratory tests conducted in Kagera and confirmed in Dar es Salaam. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attended the press conference in Dodoma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tanzania is facing a new health challenge as President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed the country's first case of the Marburg virus.

The announcement was made after laboratory results from Kabaile Mobile Laboratory in Kagera were verified in Dar es Salaam.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus joined the president at a press conference in Dodoma, underscoring the global attention on this outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

