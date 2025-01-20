Marburg Virus Outbreak Confirmed in Tanzania

Tanzania is facing a new health challenge as President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed the country's first case of the Marburg virus.

The announcement was made after laboratory results from Kabaile Mobile Laboratory in Kagera were verified in Dar es Salaam.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus joined the president at a press conference in Dodoma, underscoring the global attention on this outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)