Kenvue Launches Ready-to-Drink ORS to Combat Diarrheal Dehydration

Kenvue has unveiled a new ready-to-drink oral rehydration solution (ORS), authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO), to tackle dehydration caused by diarrhea. This innovative solution offers optimal osmolarity, as recommended by the WHO, providing a convenient way to combat diarrheal dehydration.

According to Manish Anandani, Managing Director of Kenvue in India, the brand continues to spearhead science-backed advancements for hydration solutions, aiming to enhance the fight against dehydration with this easy-to-use ORS. The prevalence of diarrhea remains a significant health challenge with 1.7 billion annual cases of childhood diarrheal disease, according to WHO reports.

Despite ORS being the gold standard for diarrhea treatment, India's usage rate remains low at 60.6% among children under five, according to the National Family Health Survey-5. Kenvue's research highlights preparation errors with powdered ORS that could decrease efficacy, stressing the need for ready-to-drink solutions to improve health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)