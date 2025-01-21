Left Menu

Second HMPV Case of the Season Detected in Assam

A 75-year-old woman in Guwahati, Assam, has been diagnosed with human metapneumovirus (HMPV), marking the second case of the season in the state. Previously, a 10-month-old child in Lakhimpur was detected with the virus. HMPV infections are generally mild and self-limiting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:31 IST
Second HMPV Case of the Season Detected in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

A 75-year-old woman in Guwahati, Assam, has been diagnosed with the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), marking the second case of this respiratory infection in the state for the current season. Hospital officials confirmed she is currently stable and in isolation, though there has been no official statement from the state government.

A hospital representative disclosed that the infection was discovered during routine tests conducted after the patient was admitted a few days ago. Last month, the first case of HMPV in Assam involved a 10-month-old child from Lakhimpur, who received treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Human metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus affecting individuals across all age groups, typically emerging in winter and early spring. While infections are largely mild and self-limiting, most patients manage to recover without complications, underscoring the importance of identifying and managing the virus efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025