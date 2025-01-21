Second HMPV Case of the Season Detected in Assam
A 75-year-old woman in Guwahati, Assam, has been diagnosed with human metapneumovirus (HMPV), marking the second case of the season in the state. Previously, a 10-month-old child in Lakhimpur was detected with the virus. HMPV infections are generally mild and self-limiting.
A 75-year-old woman in Guwahati, Assam, has been diagnosed with the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), marking the second case of this respiratory infection in the state for the current season. Hospital officials confirmed she is currently stable and in isolation, though there has been no official statement from the state government.
A hospital representative disclosed that the infection was discovered during routine tests conducted after the patient was admitted a few days ago. Last month, the first case of HMPV in Assam involved a 10-month-old child from Lakhimpur, who received treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.
Human metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus affecting individuals across all age groups, typically emerging in winter and early spring. While infections are largely mild and self-limiting, most patients manage to recover without complications, underscoring the importance of identifying and managing the virus efficiently.
