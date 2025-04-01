Yogi Adityanath Unveils Major Projects and Health Initiatives in Bareilly
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated development projects worth Rs 933 crore in Bareilly and launched 2,554 new ambulances to bolster emergency healthcare. He initiated the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' to boost school enrollment and a campaign for eradicating infectious diseases, reaffirming the government's focus on development and healthcare.
01-04-2025
In a significant move to enhance the infrastructure and healthcare services, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated projects valued at Rs 933 crore in Bareilly.
The event, held on Tuesday, also saw the flag-off of 2,554 modern ambulances, aimed at boosting the state's emergency medical response capabilities.
Adityanath further launched the ambitious 'School Chalo Abhiyan' to improve school enrollment from April 2025 and introduced a campaign targeting the elimination of infectious diseases, highlighting the government's dedication to public welfare.
