Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Unveils Major Projects and Health Initiatives in Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated development projects worth Rs 933 crore in Bareilly and launched 2,554 new ambulances to bolster emergency healthcare. He initiated the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' to boost school enrollment and a campaign for eradicating infectious diseases, reaffirming the government's focus on development and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:46 IST
Yogi Adityanath Unveils Major Projects and Health Initiatives in Bareilly
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance the infrastructure and healthcare services, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated projects valued at Rs 933 crore in Bareilly.

The event, held on Tuesday, also saw the flag-off of 2,554 modern ambulances, aimed at boosting the state's emergency medical response capabilities.

Adityanath further launched the ambitious 'School Chalo Abhiyan' to improve school enrollment from April 2025 and introduced a campaign targeting the elimination of infectious diseases, highlighting the government's dedication to public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025