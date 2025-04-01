Yogi Adityanath Unveils Major Projects and Health Initiatives in Bareilly

In a significant move to enhance the infrastructure and healthcare services, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated projects valued at Rs 933 crore in Bareilly.

The event, held on Tuesday, also saw the flag-off of 2,554 modern ambulances, aimed at boosting the state's emergency medical response capabilities.

Adityanath further launched the ambitious 'School Chalo Abhiyan' to improve school enrollment from April 2025 and introduced a campaign targeting the elimination of infectious diseases, highlighting the government's dedication to public welfare.

