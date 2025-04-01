Left Menu

Health Briefs: Major FDA Moves, Lawsuit Updates, and AI Innovations

The latest health updates include the FDA's approval of a new freeze-dried mpox vaccine, and a judge's dismissal of a $10 billion J&J baby powder settlement. Other stories involve lobbying efforts by Big Tobacco, a postponed HHS job cut plan, and significant AI investments in drug discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. FDA has approved a freeze-dried version of the Bavarian Nordic mpox and smallpox vaccine, offering advantages in transport and shelf life. Meanwhile, a U.S. judge has dismissed Johnson & Johnson's $10 billion settlement proposal over lawsuits linked to its baby powder, marking another setback for the company's legal strategy.

Lobbying efforts by British American Tobacco and others are targeting the Trump administration to address illegal vape imports. Amidst backlash, a proposal to cut 10,000 HHS jobs has been delayed. Analysts from Cantor also push for the dismissal of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, citing his controversial plans for public health agencies.

Meanwhile, China is advancing in brain chip technology with human trials scheduled by year-end, potentially outpacing U.S. efforts. In the pharmaceutical sector, Corcept's ovarian cancer drug shows promise, spurring a share hike, and Isomorphic Labs has raised $600 million from investors including Google Ventures, highlighting AI's growing role in drug discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

