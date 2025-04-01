Health Briefs: Major FDA Moves, Lawsuit Updates, and AI Innovations

The U.S. FDA has approved a freeze-dried version of the Bavarian Nordic mpox and smallpox vaccine, offering advantages in transport and shelf life. Meanwhile, a U.S. judge has dismissed Johnson & Johnson's $10 billion settlement proposal over lawsuits linked to its baby powder, marking another setback for the company's legal strategy.

Lobbying efforts by British American Tobacco and others are targeting the Trump administration to address illegal vape imports. Amidst backlash, a proposal to cut 10,000 HHS jobs has been delayed. Analysts from Cantor also push for the dismissal of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, citing his controversial plans for public health agencies.

Meanwhile, China is advancing in brain chip technology with human trials scheduled by year-end, potentially outpacing U.S. efforts. In the pharmaceutical sector, Corcept's ovarian cancer drug shows promise, spurring a share hike, and Isomorphic Labs has raised $600 million from investors including Google Ventures, highlighting AI's growing role in drug discovery.

