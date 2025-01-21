Left Menu

China's Firm Support: WHO in Global Health Spotlight

China voiced strong support for the World Health Organization (WHO) after former US President Donald Trump announced U.S. withdrawal, accusing WHO of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump signed an executive order for withdrawal but his successor, Joe Biden, reversed the decision, reaffirming U.S. commitment to the global health body.

China has expressed unwavering support for the World Health Organization (WHO) amidst criticisms from former US President Donald Trump, who accused the international health body of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump had initiated the process to withdraw the US from the WHO, a decision reversed by his successor, Joe Biden.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that WHO plays an essential role in coordinating global health governance and should be supported and strengthened. China promises to back WHO in fulfilling its duties and deepen international public health cooperation to promote a global health community.

Trump's criticism of WHO included allegations of political influence and mishandling of health crises, like the pandemic supposedly originating from a lab in Wuhan, China. Despite US withdrawal efforts during Trump's term, China's stance remains firm in bolstering WHO's role on the global stage.

