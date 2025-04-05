Boosting Rural Connectivity: A New Chapter for Tripura and Odisha

The Ministry of Rural Development has launched an ambitious plan to improve rural connectivity in Tripura and Odisha, through the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). Tripura will see the development of 25 roads stretching 84.352 km, backed by Rs. 76.47 crore, with an existing project of 42 roads already underway.

Odisha is also set to benefit with 26 new roads covering 63.271 km, along with two Long Span Bridges, all supported by a Rs. 69.65 crore investment. Additional developments in the state include approvals for 66 roads and four bridges, signaling a more robust infrastructure network aimed at uplifting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

These initiatives promise all-weather connectivity, bridging rural-urban divides, and fostering regional commerce. The improvements will significantly impact healthcare, education, and market access, generating jobs and stimulating local economies. This aligns with the government's Viksit Bharat vision, promoting inclusive development and tribal prosperity.

