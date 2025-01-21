Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Bid to Exit WHO: A Strained Global Health Partnership

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order starting the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing unfair financial contributions. This marks his second attempt, following criticism of WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move could greatly impact global health funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:34 IST
In a significant move, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order initiating the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO). This decision underscores his ongoing criticism of the global health body, particularly concerning its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump has frequently argued that the financial contributions demanded of the US were disproportionate compared to other countries. "We were paying USD 500 million. It seemed a little unfair to me," Trump remarked. His decision has prompted concerns over the impact on WHO's funding for global health initiatives.

Following the announcement, WHO expressed regret, highlighting their crucial role in global health. They emphasized their partnership with the US, which has historically been pivotal in tackling diseases like smallpox and polio. The global health body hopes for continued cooperation despite the challenges posed by this withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

