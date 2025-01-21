Global Health Dynamics: Trump's WHO Withdrawal Sparks Concerns

The World Health Organisation has expressed its regret following former President Donald Trump's recent decision to begin the process of withdrawing the United States from the renowned global health body, the WHO. The organization has expressed hope that the country might reconsider this significant move and engage in meaningful talks to maintain a crucial partnership aiming for global health betterment.

Shortly after taking office, Trump moved swiftly, signing an executive order on Monday to formally initiate the US withdrawal from WHO—marking a second instance in less than five years. Despite his planned withdrawal during his initial presidency, his successor Joe Biden had reversed this decision, recommitting the US to the global health entity. The newly signed order included a presidential letter to the United Nations secretary-general making the withdrawal intentions official.

The WHO, in a statement, emphasized its vital role in protecting global health, including within the United States, by combating root causes of disease and fostering robust health systems. Over seven decades of collaboration, WHO and the US have tackled significant health threats like smallpox, advancing public health benefits worldwide. Recent reforms within WHO, propelled by multilateral collaboration, have further optimized the organization's efficiency and impact worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)