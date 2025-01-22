Tata Trusts to Launch Advanced Cancer Hospital in Latur

Efforts are underway by the Tata Trusts to establish an advanced cancer hospital in Maharashtra's Latur, aiming to alleviate the burden of travel to Mumbai for cancer treatment.

Dr. Kailash Sharma, Tata Trusts' medical director, emphasized the importance of district-level cancer hospitals with government medical college affiliations to provide timely biopsy reports and affordable treatments.

In addressing the growing global incidences of cancer, Dr. Sharma highlighted the Trusts' significant role in establishing cancer hospitals across various Indian states and their impactful initiatives in supporting cancer-battling children and their families.

