Health Sector Shake-Ups: From IPOs to WHO Exit

Key health sector events unfolded this week, affecting companies and stakeholder decisions alike. Shanghai Henlius Biotech shareholders voted against a buyout offer from Fosun, despite its valuation of HK$13.37 billion. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson reported better-than-expected results due to strong cancer drug sales.

Political decisions also had ripple effects. A significant move came as President Donald Trump announced the United States' exit from the World Health Organization, citing inadequate response to health crises and undue political influence. This decision is set to reshape global health funding as organizations seek increased support from the private sector.

In financial markets, Beta Bionics and Sunway Healthcare Group are advancing IPO plans, signaling confidence despite recent challenges. Additionally, Diagnostyka in Poland plans further market activities, highlighting continued strategic growth in medical imaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)