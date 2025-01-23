Bird Flu Woes Hit Maharashtra Poultry Farm
In Maharashtra's Latur district, nearly 4,200 chicks perished in a poultry farm, following a bird flu outbreak that also killed 60 crows. The farm owner delayed notifying authorities, leading to widespread infection. Officials urge poultry farms to register and report such incidents promptly.
In a tragic turn of events, approximately 4,200 chicks were found dead at a poultry farm in Maharashtra's Latur district in the wake of a bird flu outbreak, an official revealed on Thursday.
The young birds, aged between five to six days, met their end in Dhalegaon village, Ahmedpur tehsil. The carcasses have been forwarded to the State Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Pune for further analysis, according to Deputy Commissioner for Animal Husbandry, Dr. Shridhar Shinde.
Despite noticing the initial fatalities, the farm owner failed to report the deaths to the authorities, resulting in the demise of 4,200 out of 4,500 birds purchased. Officials have intensified calls for farm registrations and transparency in reporting bird flu cases.
