Violence Erupts Over Medical Service Dispute in Bardhaman

Violence erupted in Bardhaman on Thursday night over dissatisfaction with medical services, leading to a chaotic situation that left several injured, police reported.

A dispute escalated at a hospital in Shaktigarh when relatives of an injured patient clashed with doctors and police. They assaulted staff and vandalized the facility.

Authorities responded swiftly, detaining six individuals and restoring calm. However, the ordeal highlighted tensions within local healthcare systems.

