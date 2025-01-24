Violence Erupts Over Medical Service Dispute in Bardhaman
A dispute at Bardhaman hospital in Shaktigarh escalated into violence after dissatisfaction over medical services for an injured youth. Hospital staff and police were attacked, resulting in several injuries. Six individuals were detained following intervention by senior police officials to restore order.
Violence erupted in Bardhaman on Thursday night over dissatisfaction with medical services, leading to a chaotic situation that left several injured, police reported.
A dispute escalated at a hospital in Shaktigarh when relatives of an injured patient clashed with doctors and police. They assaulted staff and vandalized the facility.
Authorities responded swiftly, detaining six individuals and restoring calm. However, the ordeal highlighted tensions within local healthcare systems.
