WHO Tightens Belt After U.S. Exit
The World Health Organization (WHO) is implementing cost-saving measures after U.S. President Donald Trump announced withdrawing the U.S. from the agency. WHO plans to reduce spending and reassess priorities due to the financial impact of losing its largest contributor. Changes include virtual meetings and restricted recruitment.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is facing significant financial constraints following the United States' decision to withdraw from the agency. An internal memo from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus outlines cost-cutting strategies to mitigate the impact.
Donald Trump's administration, on the first day of his second term, cited dissatisfaction with the WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the withdrawal. The U.S., a major financial supporter, accounted for 18% of the WHO's funding.
In response, WHO plans to reduce travel, halt most recruitment, and shift to virtual meetings. Member states are also stepping up contributions, but further measures will follow. The move highlights the precarious financial position of global health organizations.
