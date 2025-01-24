Novo Nordisk's Amycretin: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment

In a significant development, Novo Nordisk's next-generation obesity shot amycretin has shown impressive results in early trials, boosting patient weight loss by 22% within 36 weeks. This advancement comes as part of Novo's efforts to build upon the success of its popular weight loss medication, Wegovy.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant saw its shares surge by up to 13% following these results, underscoring growing confidence in amycretin's potential. Shares of competitors Zealand Pharma rose as well, while Eli Lilly, known for its Zepbound treatment, experienced a slight dip in premarket trading.

Despite being in the early stages, amycretin is emerging as a serious contender against Eli Lilly's offerings, potentially reshaping the landscape of obesity treatments. Analysts appreciate the promising data, anticipating that amycretin could eventually take over from Wegovy, strengthening Novo Nordisk's competitive edge in the obesity drug market.

