Left Menu

Bird Flu Concerns Allayed as Udgir Poultry Tests Negative

Officials in Udgir, Latur, confirm no bird flu in poultry following crow deaths. Health checks and lab tests reveal poultry safe, dismissing consumption fears. Pending results for chick deaths in Ahmedpur tehsil prompt ongoing surveillance and testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:25 IST
Bird Flu Concerns Allayed as Udgir Poultry Tests Negative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Udgir, Latur, fears of a bird flu outbreak abated as tests from local poultry farms returned negative results, according to a senior health official.

Following the alarming deaths of crows in several public areas, officials conducted a comprehensive inspection within a 5-kilometer radius, ensuring samples from poultry farms were thoroughly tested.

"All 48 samples from poultry farms tested negative for bird flu at the Aundh laboratory," confirmed Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Deputy Commissioner for Animal Husbandry. He emphasized that properly cooked chicken and eggs remain safe for consumption. Meanwhile, results for the peculiar deaths of 4,200 chicks in Ahmedpur tehsil are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025