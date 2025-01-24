Bird Flu Concerns Allayed as Udgir Poultry Tests Negative

In Udgir, Latur, fears of a bird flu outbreak abated as tests from local poultry farms returned negative results, according to a senior health official.

Following the alarming deaths of crows in several public areas, officials conducted a comprehensive inspection within a 5-kilometer radius, ensuring samples from poultry farms were thoroughly tested.

"All 48 samples from poultry farms tested negative for bird flu at the Aundh laboratory," confirmed Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Deputy Commissioner for Animal Husbandry. He emphasized that properly cooked chicken and eggs remain safe for consumption. Meanwhile, results for the peculiar deaths of 4,200 chicks in Ahmedpur tehsil are awaited.

