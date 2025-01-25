Paws & Pay: NYC's Quest for Pet Care Leave
New York City's council is evaluating a bill for paid sick leave to care for pets. Sponsored by Shaun Abreu, the proposal aims to boost health for both pets and owners and alleviate pressures on animal shelters. The change allows greater flexibility without adding to existing sick leave allocations.
New York City Council is deliberating a groundbreaking bill that would permit residents to use paid sick leave for pet and service animal care.
Spearheaded by Council member Shaun Abreu, the proposal seeks to enhance health and wellness for both humans and animals, highlighting increased social interactions and mental health benefits.
Approved leave would come from existing state-mandated allocations. While some see it as a solution to ease shelter burdens, others call for broader approaches to mental health care.
