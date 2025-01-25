Left Menu

Cyprien Sarrazin's Inspirational Recovery Journey

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin is on the mend following a severe crash at the World Cup in Bormio, Italy. After intensive care and brain surgery, he reports positive recovery progress, despite lingering issues with double vision. Sarrazin expresses gratitude for his improving health and ongoing recovery.

Cyprien Sarrazin, a French skier, is showing encouraging signs of recovery after a harrowing crash during the World Cup downhill event in Bormio, Italy.

Sarrazin, who suffered serious injuries including a brain bleed, foot, and knee damage, has been discharged from intensive care and continues to recuperate. The skier remains optimistic despite ongoing issues with double vision, following positive medical examinations.

Sarrazin, 30, admits to struggling with memory loss after the accident but feels gratitude for his improving health as he continues his recovery journey.

