Tragic Assault on El Fasher Hospital

A brutal attack on El Fasher's only functional hospital has claimed the lives of 70 individuals. This was confirmed by the World Health Organisation's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who shared the sobering statistics on the X platform.

The incident has been blamed on the rebel Rapid Support Force, though the group has yet to respond to these allegations. As tensions rise, this assault signals a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict.

The hospital was filled with patients receiving critical care at the time of the attack, adding to the tragedy of the situation and drawing international criticism against those responsible.

