Tragic Assault on El Fasher Hospital

A devastating attack on the only operational hospital in El Fasher, Sudan, has resulted in 70 fatalities. Official sources confirmed the figures, with WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus highlighting the tragedy. The assault, attributed locally to the rebel Rapid Support Force, has incited widespread condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A brutal attack on El Fasher's only functional hospital has claimed the lives of 70 individuals. This was confirmed by the World Health Organisation's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who shared the sobering statistics on the X platform.

The incident has been blamed on the rebel Rapid Support Force, though the group has yet to respond to these allegations. As tensions rise, this assault signals a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict.

The hospital was filled with patients receiving critical care at the time of the attack, adding to the tragedy of the situation and drawing international criticism against those responsible.

