The Red Alert: Unveiling the Risks of FD&C Red No. 3
Red 3, a widely used synthetic dye, faces bans in food and pharmaceuticals due to health risks including possible carcinogenic effects. While animal studies show potential links to thyroid cancer and neurological damage, regulatory actions aim to prioritize consumer safety by enforcing more stringent controls.
Red 3, also known as FD&C Red No. 3, is a synthetic dye long utilized in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It now faces scrutiny and bans due to increasing health risk evidence.
California and the FDA have taken decisive steps to ban this additive, citing animal studies highlighting carcinogenic potential among other health concerns.
With bans effective by 2025, a nationwide push for safer food practices and alternatives spotlights the need to balance industrial interests with public health priorities.
