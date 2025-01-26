The Red Alert: Unveiling the Risks of FD&C Red No. 3

Red 3, also known as FD&C Red No. 3, is a synthetic dye long utilized in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It now faces scrutiny and bans due to increasing health risk evidence.

California and the FDA have taken decisive steps to ban this additive, citing animal studies highlighting carcinogenic potential among other health concerns.

With bans effective by 2025, a nationwide push for safer food practices and alternatives spotlights the need to balance industrial interests with public health priorities.

