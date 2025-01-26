Left Menu

Tragic Pesticide Poisoning Claims Life in Mathura

A 27-year-old man named Kanhaiya died from pesticide poisoning in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, after consuming food without washing his hands. Despite his wife's warnings, he dismissed concerns and later felt unwell, leading to his death. The incident highlights the dangers of pesticide exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:23 IST
A 27-year-old man in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has died from suspected pesticide poisoning, police reported on Sunday. The man, identified as Kanhaiya from Mahavan town, reportedly sprayed pesticides in agricultural fields before consuming food without washing his hands.

Kanhaiya's wife had cautioned him to clean his hands before eating, concerns he allegedly brushed aside. Almost immediately after eating, he experienced drowsiness, and his condition rapidly worsened, according to Station House Officer Ranjana Sachan.

He was rushed to a hospital, where medical professionals declared him deceased on arrival. Authorities have since conducted a post mortem and released the body to the family.

