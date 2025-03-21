Left Menu

Nationwide Health Drive Urged by Health Minister Nadda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda urged Members of Parliament to facilitate annual health check-ups in their constituencies for early detection of diseases. The government has initiated free screenings for citizens over 30. A significant number were found with hypertension, diabetes, and cancer. More cancer care centers are planned nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote preventative healthcare, Union Health Minister J P Nadda has called upon Members of Parliament for their support in conducting annual health examinations within their constituencies. The appeal, made in the Lok Sabha, aligns with the government's ongoing health campaign.

Launched at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir, the initiative offers free screenings for people aged 30 and above, targeting the detection of high blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer. Since its inception, 35 crore citizens have been screened, with alarming numbers of hypertension, diabetic, and cancer patients identified.

To bolster cancer treatment, the government is expanding healthcare infrastructure with the establishment of new cancer centers. As per the budget, 200 cancer day care centers are expected to open this year. Additionally, tuberculosis patients benefit from direct financial aid to enhance their nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

