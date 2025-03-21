Nationwide Health Drive Urged by Health Minister Nadda

In a bid to promote preventative healthcare, Union Health Minister J P Nadda has called upon Members of Parliament for their support in conducting annual health examinations within their constituencies. The appeal, made in the Lok Sabha, aligns with the government's ongoing health campaign.

Launched at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir, the initiative offers free screenings for people aged 30 and above, targeting the detection of high blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer. Since its inception, 35 crore citizens have been screened, with alarming numbers of hypertension, diabetic, and cancer patients identified.

To bolster cancer treatment, the government is expanding healthcare infrastructure with the establishment of new cancer centers. As per the budget, 200 cancer day care centers are expected to open this year. Additionally, tuberculosis patients benefit from direct financial aid to enhance their nutrition.

