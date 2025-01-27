Left Menu

China's Non-Manufacturing Slump Calls for More Stimulus

China's non-manufacturing activity saw a decline in January, indicating that more stimulus measures may be necessary to boost domestic demand. The official non-manufacturing PMI dropped from 52.2 in December to 50.2 in January, with the composite PMI also decreasing slightly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2025 07:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 07:27 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's non-manufacturing activity weakened in January, according to an official survey released on Monday. The data signals a potential need for heightened stimulus measures to invigorate sluggish domestic demand.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which encompasses the services and construction sectors, slipped to 50.2 from December's 52.2. The index indicates a shift from expansion to contraction if it falls below the critical 50-point threshold.

The composite PMI, inclusive of both manufacturing and services, registered at 50.1 in January, marginally down from 52.2 in the previous month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

