China's Non-Manufacturing Slump Calls for More Stimulus
China's non-manufacturing activity saw a decline in January, indicating that more stimulus measures may be necessary to boost domestic demand. The official non-manufacturing PMI dropped from 52.2 in December to 50.2 in January, with the composite PMI also decreasing slightly.
China's non-manufacturing activity weakened in January, according to an official survey released on Monday. The data signals a potential need for heightened stimulus measures to invigorate sluggish domestic demand.
The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which encompasses the services and construction sectors, slipped to 50.2 from December's 52.2. The index indicates a shift from expansion to contraction if it falls below the critical 50-point threshold.
The composite PMI, inclusive of both manufacturing and services, registered at 50.1 in January, marginally down from 52.2 in the previous month.
