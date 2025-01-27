Tragic Tremor: Miner Fatality in Polish Coal Mine
A miner from Polish mining group PGG lost his life, and 11 others were hospitalized after an underground tremor hit a coal mine in Radlin, southern Poland. The tremor occurred at a depth of 800 meters and caused significant material damage, with four hospitalized miners in serious condition.
Tragedy struck a coal mine in Radlin, southern Poland, on an early Monday morning when an underground tremor claimed the life of one miner and led to the hospitalization of 11 others.
The incident occurred at a depth of approximately 800 meters, confirmed by Polish mining group PGG in a statement. Bartosz Kepa, the Acting CEO of PGG, at a press briefing expressed his sorrow over the loss, noting that 29 workers were present in the area at the time of the quake.
Four of the hospitalized miners remain in critical condition, as confirmed by emergency services head Lukasz Pach. Efforts to secure the mine continue, with material damage not yet fully assessed, according to Marek Skuza, Deputy CEO for Production at PGG.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- miner
- coal mine
- tragedy
- underground tremor
- Poland
- PGG
- Radin
- death
- hospitalization
- emergency services
ALSO READ
IGX Pioneers Long-term Gas Contracts & Green Trading Initiatives
King Charles to Honor Auschwitz Liberation 80th Anniversary in Poland
Zelensky's Offer: Trading Captured North Korean Soldiers for Ukrainian Freedom
BP Faces Profit Dip Amid Weak Oil Trading
King Charles to Honor Auschwitz Liberation in Poland Visit