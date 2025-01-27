Left Menu

Tragic Tremor: Miner Fatality in Polish Coal Mine

A miner from Polish mining group PGG lost his life, and 11 others were hospitalized after an underground tremor hit a coal mine in Radlin, southern Poland. The tremor occurred at a depth of 800 meters and caused significant material damage, with four hospitalized miners in serious condition.

27-01-2025
Tragedy struck a coal mine in Radlin, southern Poland, on an early Monday morning when an underground tremor claimed the life of one miner and led to the hospitalization of 11 others.

The incident occurred at a depth of approximately 800 meters, confirmed by Polish mining group PGG in a statement. Bartosz Kepa, the Acting CEO of PGG, at a press briefing expressed his sorrow over the loss, noting that 29 workers were present in the area at the time of the quake.

Four of the hospitalized miners remain in critical condition, as confirmed by emergency services head Lukasz Pach. Efforts to secure the mine continue, with material damage not yet fully assessed, according to Marek Skuza, Deputy CEO for Production at PGG.

