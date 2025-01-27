Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Insights from the 2025 Technology & Innovation Summit

The 'Technology & Innovation in Healthcare Summit 2025' by Happiest Health focused on the integration of emerging technologies in healthcare. Industry leaders discussed AI, robotics, and telemedicine, emphasizing the potential and challenges of these technologies. Over 400 participants gained insights into future healthcare advancements and technology-driven solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:03 IST
Happiest Health has unveiled the 'Technology & Innovation in Healthcare Summit 2025' in Bengaluru, drawing over 400 industry leaders and experts to discuss the transformative potential of emerging technologies in healthcare.

The summit, inaugurated by Ashok Soota of Happiest Minds, featured deep-diving panel discussions on the integration of AI, robotics, and telemedicine. Participants were offered insights into how these innovations are reshaping healthcare service delivery and the potential benefits awaiting the sector.

Speakers, including industry veterans like Hanuman Jayaram and Kumar KV, emphasized the critical role technology will play in future healthcare models. Discussions also addressed the value and challenges of data in AI, with a call to enhance patient care through technology-driven solutions. The event highlighted Happiest Health's mission to merge technology with healthcare innovation.

