Trump's Reinstated 'Global Gag Rule' Sparks Fears in Africa
African charities brace for a renewed anti-abortion wave as President Trump reinstates the global gag rule, cutting U.S. funding for organizations supporting reproductive rights. This policy impacts care for women, affecting abortion access, antenatal services, and more, with African charities scrambling for alternative funding sources.
African health charities are preparing for a new wave of anti-abortion measures following President Donald Trump's reinstatement of the global gag rule. This policy bars U.S. funding to foreign organizations involved in abortion services.
Health activists warn of a potential crackdown on women's reproductive rights, potentially worsening conditions across the continent. The global gag rule has historically forced closures of health services in Africa and amplified anti-reproductive rights sentiment.
With U.S. government aid affected, charities are seeking new funding sources. However, the challenge remains significant, especially with global political alignments changing in favor of such conservative measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
