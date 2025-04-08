WTO Faces Budget Scrutiny Amid US Funding Pause
The World Trade Organization (WTO) is reassessing staff costs due to a halt in U.S. funding. As the largest contributor, the U.S. has paused funding for the WTO, which may lead to spending cuts, unless consensus is reached among its 166 members to finalize the budget.
The World Trade Organization is undergoing a review of staff costs following the United States' decision to pause its funding. The U.S., the primary donor to the WTO, has withheld contributions pending a review of its support to international organizations.
The WTO employs 630 staff members and, as of now, has no plans for regular staff reductions. However, fiscal prudence is being exercised by curtailing or deferring expenditures. A newly established committee will oversee vacancies and expenditures.
The U.S. has expressed concerns over the WTO's budget management, likening it to a departure from its Member-driven focus. This move comes amid broader concerns about U.S. tariffs and the WTO's budget constraints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WTO
- Budget
- United States
- Funding
- Trade
- Staff Costs
- International
- Trump
- Members
- Economy
ALSO READ
China Courted International Investment amidst Geopolitical Tensions
India's Meteoric Rise: Set to Drive Global Trade Growth by 2025
Building Bridges: New Zealand Invites Public into NZ-India Trade Negotiations
Consumer Power: Navigating Personal Trade Wars in the Trump Era
Thrilling Sunday Sports Highlights: From NCAA Surprises to Major Trades