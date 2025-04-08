WTO Faces Budget Scrutiny Amid US Funding Pause

The World Trade Organization is undergoing a review of staff costs following the United States' decision to pause its funding. The U.S., the primary donor to the WTO, has withheld contributions pending a review of its support to international organizations.

The WTO employs 630 staff members and, as of now, has no plans for regular staff reductions. However, fiscal prudence is being exercised by curtailing or deferring expenditures. A newly established committee will oversee vacancies and expenditures.

The U.S. has expressed concerns over the WTO's budget management, likening it to a departure from its Member-driven focus. This move comes amid broader concerns about U.S. tariffs and the WTO's budget constraints.

