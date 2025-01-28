Left Menu

Health News Highlights: Breakthroughs, Rejections, and Strategies

In recent health developments, Akero Therapeutics' drug shows promise for liver disease, Eisai/Biogen's Alzheimer's drug receives FDA approval for monthly dosing, while the UK detects a human case of H5N1 bird flu. Additionally, China's educational reforms aim to combat rising obesity through increased physical education emphasis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:27 IST
Health News Highlights: Breakthroughs, Rejections, and Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics surged after its liver disease drug, efruxifermin, demonstrated the ability to reverse organ scarring. This mid-stage trial has provided hope for those battling metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a condition associated with cirrhosis.

In the UK, a case of the H5N1 bird flu virus was detected in a human. Despite this, the risk to the general public remains low, thanks to the infected individual's limited contact with others. The UK Health Security Agency continues to monitor the situation closely.

The U.S. FDA has approved monthly maintenance dosing for Eisai and Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi. The medication, initially approved in 2023, has shown potential in slowing cognitive decline. However, its uptake has faced challenges due to its complex administration requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025