Health News Highlights: Breakthroughs, Rejections, and Strategies

Shares of Akero Therapeutics surged after its liver disease drug, efruxifermin, demonstrated the ability to reverse organ scarring. This mid-stage trial has provided hope for those battling metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a condition associated with cirrhosis.

In the UK, a case of the H5N1 bird flu virus was detected in a human. Despite this, the risk to the general public remains low, thanks to the infected individual's limited contact with others. The UK Health Security Agency continues to monitor the situation closely.

The U.S. FDA has approved monthly maintenance dosing for Eisai and Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi. The medication, initially approved in 2023, has shown potential in slowing cognitive decline. However, its uptake has faced challenges due to its complex administration requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)