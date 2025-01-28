AI-Driven Vamp Cancer Test Video: A Game Changer in Precision Oncology
Datar Cancer Genetics has launched an AI-powered video-reporting service for in-vitro chemosensitivity testing. It provides oncologists with real-time evidence of chemotherapy effectiveness on patient tumor cells, enhancing precision oncology by guiding chemotherapy drug selection. The approach minimizes trial-and-error methods and reduces risks in cancer treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Datar Cancer Genetics has introduced a groundbreaking AI-enabled video-reporting service for in-vitro chemosensitivity dosing, a significant advancement in precision oncology.
This innovative technique allows oncologists to observe, in real-time, how chemotherapy drugs affect tumor cells, enabling more precise treatment planning tailored to individual patients.
The human-supervised AI platform offers detailed, high-resolution time-lapse videos, providing clear evidence to guide oncologists in choosing the most effective chemotherapy drugs, thus reducing the risks of adverse effects and ineffective treatments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement