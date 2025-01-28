Left Menu

Crisis in Goma: Hospitals Struggle Amidst Rising Violence

In Goma, east Congo, hospitals are overwhelmed as they treat hundreds of patients with severe injuries from ongoing violence. The situation is critical, with many dead bodies on the streets, as reported by U.N. and other aid agencies during a recent press briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:36 IST
Crisis in Goma: Hospitals Struggle Amidst Rising Violence
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In the city of Goma, located in eastern Congo, hospitals are currently facing an overwhelming influx of patients suffering from gunshot, mortar, and shrapnel wounds. This tragic surge in violence was revealed during a press briefing by U.N. and other aid agencies.

Adelheid Marschang, the emergency response coordinator for the World Health Organization in the Democratic Republic of Congo, highlighted that hundreds of people are currently under hospital care due to these injuries. Meanwhile, the city streets are littered with the bodies of those who have fallen victim to the violence.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the U.N. humanitarian office, described an unrelenting scenario where heavy small arms and mortar fire continue to echo through the streets, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025