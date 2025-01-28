Crisis in Goma: Hospitals Struggle Amidst Rising Violence
In Goma, east Congo, hospitals are overwhelmed as they treat hundreds of patients with severe injuries from ongoing violence. The situation is critical, with many dead bodies on the streets, as reported by U.N. and other aid agencies during a recent press briefing.
In the city of Goma, located in eastern Congo, hospitals are currently facing an overwhelming influx of patients suffering from gunshot, mortar, and shrapnel wounds. This tragic surge in violence was revealed during a press briefing by U.N. and other aid agencies.
Adelheid Marschang, the emergency response coordinator for the World Health Organization in the Democratic Republic of Congo, highlighted that hundreds of people are currently under hospital care due to these injuries. Meanwhile, the city streets are littered with the bodies of those who have fallen victim to the violence.
Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the U.N. humanitarian office, described an unrelenting scenario where heavy small arms and mortar fire continue to echo through the streets, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis further.
