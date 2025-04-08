Those who thought India will go slow and steady are seeing a fast and fearless India: PM Modi at News18 programme.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Those who thought India will go slow and steady are seeing a fast and fearless India: PM Modi at News18 programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Modi
- progress
- development
- fearless
- global
- initiatives
- economy
- transformational
- reforms
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Courts Global Investment Amid Tensions at Beijing Summit
Australia's Budget: Navigating Deficits Amid Global Uncertainty
Global Currency Shifts: Dollar and Euro Struggles Amid Tariff Tensions
Tackling Medicine Fraud: WHO's 2025 Report Explores Global Detection Technology Use
Financial Headlines Shake Global Markets