Global Campaign: '1 Dollar, 1 World' Aims to Aid WHO Amid U.S. Withdrawal

In response to the United States' decision to exit the World Health Organization, a member of the staff is spearheading a social media fundraising drive to lessen the financial blow. Tania Cernuschi, the campaign's creator, made the announcement at the WHO's Geneva headquarters.

The '1 Dollar, 1 World' initiative seeks global participation, urging individuals to donate one dollar to support the U.N. health agency's mission against diseases worldwide. Cernuschi, with a decade-long career at WHO, was moved to create the campaign after the U.S. withdrawal left her sleepless.

Currently, the campaign has garnered around $58,000, far from the $1 billion target meant to match U.S. contributions. While criticized for seeming self-serving, Cernuschi emphasized that the effort is crucial for less privileged communities. Director-General Tedros praised her efforts, highlighting support from various countries.

