Global Campaign: '1 Dollar, 1 World' Aims to Aid WHO Amid U.S. Withdrawal

A WHO staff member, Tania Cernuschi, has launched the '1 Dollar, 1 World' campaign to gather funds via social media. The goal is to mitigate the impact of the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO. Initial support has mostly come from within the organization's senior staff and affluent nations.

In response to the United States' decision to exit the World Health Organization, a member of the staff is spearheading a social media fundraising drive to lessen the financial blow. Tania Cernuschi, the campaign's creator, made the announcement at the WHO's Geneva headquarters.

The '1 Dollar, 1 World' initiative seeks global participation, urging individuals to donate one dollar to support the U.N. health agency's mission against diseases worldwide. Cernuschi, with a decade-long career at WHO, was moved to create the campaign after the U.S. withdrawal left her sleepless.

Currently, the campaign has garnered around $58,000, far from the $1 billion target meant to match U.S. contributions. While criticized for seeming self-serving, Cernuschi emphasized that the effort is crucial for less privileged communities. Director-General Tedros praised her efforts, highlighting support from various countries.

