India's Health Programmes to Thrive Despite US WHO Exit

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has reassured that the recent decision by the United States to exit the World Health Organization (WHO) will not affect ongoing projects in India run in cooperation with the global agency. Speaking at a press conference, Nadda emphasized the resilience of India's health initiatives, highlighting an impressive 185% growth in central releases under the National Health Mission (NHM) since 2014.

Addressing potential concerns, Nadda affirmed, 'Our projects and programmes will continue unaffected. In terms of healthcare, we maintain independence from external influences.' He further emphasized that India is a significant contributor to the WHO, ensuring steady progression of collaborations. The NHM has integrated several new initiatives such as the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission and the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, while also reinvigorating existing efforts like the nationally lauded Mission Indradhanush.

The minister noted a remarkable shift towards a comprehensive healthcare approach encompassing preventive, curative, and rehabilitative services. This change is evident in the staggering rise in annual visits to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs from 13.49 crore in 2019-20 to 121.03 crore in 2023-24. Teleconsultations have seen a parallel surge, with numbers jumping from 26 lakh to 11.83 crore within the same period. Nadda also hailed the enhanced free drugs and diagnostics service initiative, with over 4.53 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme in FY 2023-24.

