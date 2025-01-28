Left Menu

India's Health Programmes to Thrive Despite US WHO Exit

Union Health Minister J P Nadda assured that India's health programmes, in collaboration with WHO, will continue unaffected by the U.S. decision to exit the organization. He highlighted significant growth under the National Health Mission, emphasizing new and strengthened initiatives such as the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:36 IST
India's Health Programmes to Thrive Despite US WHO Exit
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has reassured that the recent decision by the United States to exit the World Health Organization (WHO) will not affect ongoing projects in India run in cooperation with the global agency. Speaking at a press conference, Nadda emphasized the resilience of India's health initiatives, highlighting an impressive 185% growth in central releases under the National Health Mission (NHM) since 2014.

Addressing potential concerns, Nadda affirmed, 'Our projects and programmes will continue unaffected. In terms of healthcare, we maintain independence from external influences.' He further emphasized that India is a significant contributor to the WHO, ensuring steady progression of collaborations. The NHM has integrated several new initiatives such as the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission and the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, while also reinvigorating existing efforts like the nationally lauded Mission Indradhanush.

The minister noted a remarkable shift towards a comprehensive healthcare approach encompassing preventive, curative, and rehabilitative services. This change is evident in the staggering rise in annual visits to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs from 13.49 crore in 2019-20 to 121.03 crore in 2023-24. Teleconsultations have seen a parallel surge, with numbers jumping from 26 lakh to 11.83 crore within the same period. Nadda also hailed the enhanced free drugs and diagnostics service initiative, with over 4.53 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme in FY 2023-24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025