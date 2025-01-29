Rebuilding Lives: Karam Nawjaa's Journey from Tragedy to Recovery
Karam Nawjaa, 17, suffered life-altering injuries in a strike in Gaza, losing family members and incurring severe burns. With treatment in Jordan, he's slowly recovering. The conflict's toll is immense, leaving thousands dead and many seeking rehabilitation in the aftermath of widespread destruction.
Karam Nawjaa, a 17-year-old from Gaza, faced a life-shattering experience when an Israeli strike hit his home nearly a year ago. The attack resulted in a tragic loss, including his mother, a sister, and two brothers.
Severely injured with extensive burns and impaired limbs, Karam is undergoing long-term treatment at a Doctors Without Borders facility in Amman. Despite the challenges, he is gradually regaining use of his limbs.
The conflict in Gaza has left a significant toll, with over 47,000 Palestinians killed, according to Hamas-run Health Ministry figures. As Palestinians begin returning home following a ceasefire, many, like Karam, face a formidable journey of recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza: A Step Closer to Peace?
Breakthrough in Gaza: Ceasefire and Hostage Deal on the Horizon
Breakthrough in Gaza: Ceasefire and Hostage Release Deal Nears
Breakthrough in Doha: Ceasefire Proposal Drafted for Gaza Conflict Resolution
Key mediator Qatar says Israel and Hamas are at their closest point' yet to a ceasefire deal in Gaza, reports AP.