Rebuilding Lives: Karam Nawjaa's Journey from Tragedy to Recovery

Karam Nawjaa, a 17-year-old from Gaza, faced a life-shattering experience when an Israeli strike hit his home nearly a year ago. The attack resulted in a tragic loss, including his mother, a sister, and two brothers.

Severely injured with extensive burns and impaired limbs, Karam is undergoing long-term treatment at a Doctors Without Borders facility in Amman. Despite the challenges, he is gradually regaining use of his limbs.

The conflict in Gaza has left a significant toll, with over 47,000 Palestinians killed, according to Hamas-run Health Ministry figures. As Palestinians begin returning home following a ceasefire, many, like Karam, face a formidable journey of recovery.

