Rebuilding Lives: Karam Nawjaa's Journey from Tragedy to Recovery

Karam Nawjaa, 17, suffered life-altering injuries in a strike in Gaza, losing family members and incurring severe burns. With treatment in Jordan, he's slowly recovering. The conflict's toll is immense, leaving thousands dead and many seeking rehabilitation in the aftermath of widespread destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:35 IST
Karam Nawjaa, a 17-year-old from Gaza, faced a life-shattering experience when an Israeli strike hit his home nearly a year ago. The attack resulted in a tragic loss, including his mother, a sister, and two brothers.

Severely injured with extensive burns and impaired limbs, Karam is undergoing long-term treatment at a Doctors Without Borders facility in Amman. Despite the challenges, he is gradually regaining use of his limbs.

The conflict in Gaza has left a significant toll, with over 47,000 Palestinians killed, according to Hamas-run Health Ministry figures. As Palestinians begin returning home following a ceasefire, many, like Karam, face a formidable journey of recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

